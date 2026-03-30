This Day in Sports History: March 30

Sports in March include crucial stretches of the NBA and NHL seasons, MLB Spring Training/Opening Day, March Madness, NASCAR, Formula 1, UFC Fight Nights, and some PGA Tour Events. Over the years, March 30 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends. Here are some of them.

Thomas is famous for being one of the greatest point guards in NBA history and the leader of the "Bad Boys" era of the Detroit Pistons. Over King's career, she recorded 34 LPGA Tour victories, and that ranked her among the most accomplished golfers of her era. Phelps is famous for being the most decorated Olympian in history. He dominated competitive swimming for over a decade and set records that may stand for generations.