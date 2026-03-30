Three Days Grace’s Matt Walst Talks Early 2000s Music Revival

Three Days Grace singer Matt Walst has spotted three generations at recent meet-and-greets. Grandparents, parents, and kids all show up. The Norwood, Ontario, band was nominated at the Juno Awards for group of the year and rock album of the year.

"We've had the grandpa, dad, and the kid at the meet-and-greets. It's nuts," said Matt Walst, according to The Canadian Press. "The demographic is all over the place."

The five-piece rock act hit a big mark this month. "Animal I Have Become" passed one billion streams. The 2006 track joined "I Hate Everything About You" as their second song to cross that number, making them the first Canadian act with two songs to reach one billion streams.

Matt Walst joined in 2013 after lead singer Adam Gontier left. He cited health issues and touring burnout. The younger brother of bassist Brad Walst, he co-wrote a song on their 2003 debut. When Adam Gontier returned in 2024, the band kept both vocalists.

"I watched this band start in my basement when I was like 10 years old," added Matt Walst, who fronted My Darkest Days before leading the group over the past decade. Last year, the rock outfit became the second act to score 20 No. 1 hits on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart. Recent singles "Kill Me Fast," "Mayday," and "Apologies" all topped the chart. "A lot of early 2000s music is blowing up everywhere. Creed has made a comeback. They're selling more tickets than they ever did. Nickelback is still huge. The kids are listening to them," Walst said.