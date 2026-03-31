Black Label Society Unveil Ozzy Osbourne Tribute Song

Black Label Society are back with new music, and this one hits a little closer to the heart. The band has released “Ozzy’s Song,” a tribute track to Ozzy Osbourne, featured on their latest album, Engines of Demolition. Vocalist and guitarist Zakk Wylde wrote the song as a nod to his late friend and collaborator.

Zakk Wylde Wrote Ozzy Osbourne-Inspired Song Before Ozzy Died

Wylde told Guitar World of the song, “I wrote the music before Oz passed away. But after Oz passed away, when we went back to England and we laid Ozzy to rest, when I got right from that, I went straight to Pantera celebrations with Phil, Rex , and Charlie. And then when I got done, when we got done with the Pantera celebration run, when I got home, I was just sitting in the house and [this] is when I wrote the lyrics and just sang the song. I was just thinking about Oz, and then I just wrote the lyrics.”

Wylde’s connection to Osbourne runs deep. He spent years in Ozzy’s solo band across multiple eras, becoming a key part of that sound. Over time, he played on six studio albums, including No More Tears and Patient Number 9, the latter marking Osbourne’s final solo release.

There’s also a bit of history baked into the song itself. Wylde used his well-known Les Paul, nicknamed “The Grail,” while writing parts of the track. It’s the same guitar he leaned on during his earliest sessions with Osbourne roughly four decades ago.