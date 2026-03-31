Downtown Summerlin To Host Two Earth Day Events

Downtown Summerlin will celebrate Earth Day this April with two community events: Tour de Summerlin on Saturday, April 18, and the Giant Student Farmers Market on Wednesday, April 22.

Southern Nevada's longest-running cycling event, presented by Howard Hughes Communities, is expected to draw more than 750 cyclists. Now celebrating its 25th year, Tour de Summerlin offers three distances — 80, 40, and 20 miles — catering to all skill levels. The event is non-competitive and untimed, focusing on camaraderie, safe cycling, and outdoor activity.

The 80-mile route begins at 7 a.m., the 40-mile route at 8:15 a.m., and the 20-mile route at 9:15 a.m. All bike types, including e-bikes, are permitted. All registered participants will receive a 25th anniversary commemorative T-shirt and medal.

Registration fees are $130.06 for all routes and $22.51 for the 20-mile course for riders ages 15 and under, who must be accompanied by an adult.

On Earth Day, Downtown Summerlin hosts the semiannual Giant Student Farmers Market organized by Green Our Planet, a local nonprofit that helps schools valley-wide plant and operate teaching gardens. Taking place on The Lawn from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the free event is the country's largest student-run farmers market, featuring fresh produce from 60 school gardens across Southern Nevada.

More than 600 student "farmpreneurs" will sell herbs, vegetables, fruits, and crafts, with all proceeds going directly to participating school garden programs. While growing food, students also learn financial literacy skills and create business plans. During the market, they are matched with local Southern Nevada bankers who coach them through customer service and negotiation.