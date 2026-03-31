Grasshoppers Arrive Early in Las Vegas, Trigger Scorpion Warnings

An unusually warm spring has triggered an early wave of grasshoppers across the Las Vegas Valley, with pest control experts warning the surge could soon bring a rise in scorpion activity.

Geoffrey Perez, a representative with Pestivities Pest Control, said his company has seen a sharp uptick in calls over the past week about the insects. He attributed the early season to temperatures that are running well ahead of normal.

"The last week, I'd say about maybe like 10 times, but it's a lot of people, they're, they're having, they named grasshoppers," Perez said.

"It's definitely like the weather that we're getting right now is June, July weather, but at the same time, for some reason, it's every other year that these grasshoppers come," Perez said.

Residents report the grasshoppers are most visible at night, gathering near doorways and outdoor lights. Eric Johnson, a 22-year Las Vegas resident, described the nightly nuisance firsthand.

"When I go home, they're all around the door, so I gotta hit the lock, and I gotta run in real quick because they'll jump on me, and I try to get in so I won't have grasshoppers in my house," Johnson said.

While the Nevada Department of Agriculture says the grasshoppers are native to southern Nevada and that sightings near bright lights are not uncommon, pest control professionals say the early timing carries a specific risk.

"The only thing that's really bad about them is it attracts, if we're getting those guys now, there's gonna be a lot of scorpions. Um, that's what they eat," Perez said.

Experts note that grasshopper infestations can damage gardens and crops but pose no direct threat to people or animals. Perez said commercially available pest control products can be effective but require precise mixing ratios and strict adherence to labeling guidelines.

To reduce the risk of pest infestations, homeowners should consider a few simple steps. First, replace outdoor lights with amber or yellow bulbs; these colors are less appealing to insects. Next, make a habit of vacuuming indoors. Finally, seal any cracks or openings around doors and windows. This will help keep both grasshoppers and scorpions at bay.