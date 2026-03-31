Guns N’ Roses Launch 2026 World Tour With New Songs and Classic Hits

Guns N' Roses began their 2026 world tour Saturday at the Tecate Pa'l Norte festival in Monterrey, Mexico. They played 26 songs, and the show marked the first time fans heard "Nothin'" and "Atlas" performed live. An estimated 100,000 people packed Parque Fundidora.

The band released both tracks in December and had never performed them before this concert. "Nothin'" is a ballad, while "Atlas" brings a straightforward rock sound, the kind that made them famous decades ago. Both originated during the Chinese Democracy sessions from 2008.

Slash unleashed his signature guitar riffs while Duff McKagan anchored the low end on bass. Richard Fortus played rhythm guitar, and Isaac Carpenter was on drums. Keyboardist Melissa Reese didn't perform after the band announced her absence one day before the show, citing unforeseen personal reasons.

The set opened with "Welcome to the Jungle" and closed with "Paradise City." Other songs included "Mr. Brownstone," "Bad Obsession," "Chinese Democracy," and "Perhaps," which the band released in 2023.

The 2026 world tour will take them across Latin America, North America, Europe, Australasia, and Singapore through December. Opening acts include the Black Crowes, Public Enemy, Pierce the Veil, Ice Cube, and the Barbarians of California. They play April 1 in Porto Alegre, Brazil, then head to Florida in May for shows at Hard Rock Hollywood and Welcome to Rockville Festival in Daytona Beach.