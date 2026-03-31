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Henderson to Host Free Vegas Golden Knights Watch Parties

The city of Henderson is throwing two free Vegas Golden Knights watch parties this April at Water Street Plaza, giving fans of all ages a chance to catch the action…

Jennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 15: Lee Orchard as the Golden Knight, addresses fans as he leads the Vegas Golden Knights mascot Chance the Golden Gila Monster and members of the Golden Belles showgirl team in The March to the Fortress at The Park before the Golden Knights' game against the Nashville Predators on January 15, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Golden Knights defeated the Predators 4-1. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The city of Henderson is throwing two free Vegas Golden Knights watch parties this April at Water Street Plaza, giving fans of all ages a chance to catch the action together on a 42-foot screen.

The first party kicks off Saturday, April 4 at 7 p.m. as the Golden Knights face the Edmonton Oilers, followed by a second watch party Saturday, April 11 at 5 p.m. when Vegas takes on the Colorado Avalanche. Both games are away matchups for VGK.

Each event will feature a DJ, VGK giveaways, and appearances by team personalities, all at no cost to attendees. The 42-foot high-definition screen at Water Street Plaza, located at 280 S. Water St. in Henderson, is designed to deliver an immersive, communal viewing experience for fans looking to cheer on the team together.

The watch parties are part of a broader stretch of Las Vegas-area entertainment in late March and early April. Other highlights include a Fortunate Youth performance at AREA15, as well as local restaurant promotions and charitable events.

Fans planning to attend should verify event details with the venue in advance, as events are subject to cancellation. For more Las Vegas-area activities, the Vegas2Go app is available for free download and serves as a guide to dining, shopping, and entertainment options across the region.

Henderson
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
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