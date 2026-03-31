Henderson to Host Free Vegas Golden Knights Watch Parties

The city of Henderson is throwing two free Vegas Golden Knights watch parties this April at Water Street Plaza, giving fans of all ages a chance to catch the action together on a 42-foot screen.

The first party kicks off Saturday, April 4 at 7 p.m. as the Golden Knights face the Edmonton Oilers, followed by a second watch party Saturday, April 11 at 5 p.m. when Vegas takes on the Colorado Avalanche. Both games are away matchups for VGK.

Each event will feature a DJ, VGK giveaways, and appearances by team personalities, all at no cost to attendees. The 42-foot high-definition screen at Water Street Plaza, located at 280 S. Water St. in Henderson, is designed to deliver an immersive, communal viewing experience for fans looking to cheer on the team together.

The watch parties are part of a broader stretch of Las Vegas-area entertainment in late March and early April. Other highlights include a Fortunate Youth performance at AREA15, as well as local restaurant promotions and charitable events.