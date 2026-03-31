Las Vegas Museum Hosts Teddy Bear Clinic for 1,200 Children on National Doctors’ Day

More than 1,200 children and families turned a day at DISCOVERY Children's Museum into a playful introduction to health care during a Teddy Bear Clinic held Sunday in honor of National Doctors' Day.

The museum partnered with Intermountain Children's Health for the event, which converted DISCOVERY Hall into a kid-friendly medical hub where children could act as doctors for the day. Several Intermountain Children's Health doctors were on site to talk with families about health care and what children can expect during a typical doctor's visit.

Young visitors brought their own stuffed animals or received one of 400 complimentary teddy bears, then rotated through interactive stations designed to familiarize them with common parts of a medical visit. Children learned about doctor visits, X-rays, dental checkups, bandages, and height and weight measurements, among other activities.

"Watching children confidently explore healthcare tools and ask questions with curiosity instead of fear was incredibly powerful," said Melissa Kaiser, CEO of DISCOVERY Children's Museum. "Events like this align perfectly with our mission to spark learning through play and encourage lifelong curiosity."

National Doctors' Day is observed on March 30 and honors the vital role of physicians and health care professionals. DISCOVERY Children's Museum and Intermountain Children's Health said they hope the observance will help spotlight the growing need for medical professionals.