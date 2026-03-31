Overlooked Disturbed Tracks That Should Get More Attention

Disturbed is the kind of band that has so many hits, it's easy to forget just how many Disturbed songs you know until you see them live in concert. Between all the radio hits, such as "Down with the Sickness" and "Stricken," there are also lesser-known gems that don't get enough spotlight.

Disturbed's story starts back in Chicago in 1994. The band got together the same year Kurt Cobain passed away, but they don't have the raw, grunge sound that came out of that era. Instead, Disturbed champion nu-metal and post-grunge, with anthemic songs.

Even though the band formed in 1994, Disturbed didn't release their major-label debut until 2000, The Sickness. That record put Disturbed on the map. Songs such as "Down with the Sickness" became some of the crowning releases of the nu-metal era. Not that Disturbed is totally nu-metal. They're more metal or hard rock with nu-metal influences, with the nu-metal part mainly being Draiman's shouty passes that come between his soaring singing. So, aside from the hits, let's get into some glorious Disturbed tracks that deserve more recognition.

"The Brave and The Bold"

"The Brave and The Bold" appears on Disturbed's 2015 release Immortalized, and it's really an unsung hero on this set. The song starts with a super catchy and fun riff before launching into Draiman's powerful singing, and here, there's no denying that Dairman's vocals take center stage. Guitarist Dan Donegan also lays down a beautiful solo, showing that guitar solos aren't only reserved for '80s hair bands.

"Forgiven"

"Forgiven" arrived on Disturbed's mammoth 2005 album Ten Thousand Fists, and it's a standout. Ten Thousand Fists marked Disturbed's second consecutive No. 1 debut on the Billboard 200 chart, so by the time this album arrived, they were already superstars. In an album packed with heavy-hitters, "Forgiven" is actually one of the heaviest songs on this album, and it's simply a well-written and well-delivered track.

"Torn"