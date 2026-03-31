Rush Offers Fans ‘Special’ Juno Awards Moment

Rush surprisingly made their live debut with their new lineup at the 2026 Juno Awards, after earlier dropping a hint about something happening. Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson had sent a message to fans through a newsletter asking them to "celebrate a special moment" at the ceremony, CBC reports.

Lee and Lifeson did indeed perform at the ceremony, and fans got to see the band's new lineup for the first time. The pair said last fall they would hit the road for a tour in 2026.

This marks the first time the group has played together in public since drummer Neil Peart died from brain cancer in 2020. Anika Nilles will join them on tour. She is a German drummer with a popular YouTube channel who toured with Jeff Beck in 2022.

"She played on the last Jeff Beck tour, and I thought she was terrific," Lee told the Guardian in 2023 about Nilles.

The group started in Toronto back in 1968. They put out their self-titled debut in 1974. Over the years that followed, the trio released 19 studio albums.

They've earned 24 gold albums for sales over 500,000, 14 platinum albums for sales over one million, and three multi-platinum albums. On March 13, the group released Grace Under Pressure: Super Deluxe, a box set with the 1984 concert at Toronto's Maple Leaf Gardens.

The trio won the Juno for most promising group in 1975. They won the group of the year award back-to-back in 1978 and 1979. They've won 10 Junos in total, which includes the inaugural Juno Award for best hard rock/metal album in 1991 for their 13th album, Presto.