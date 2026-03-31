This Day in Rock History: March 31

You have an excuse to celebrate today because it's the day rock stars Mick Ralphs of Bad Company and Angus Young of AC/DC were born. These influential rock musicians have heavily impacted the genre, but they're not the only reason to celebrate March 31. Below, you'll discover interesting facts and details about what happened on this day in rock history that are worth partying for.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

The breakthrough hits and milestones in rock that made history on March 31 include:

1958: Chuck Berry released "Johnny B. Goode," which peaked at No. 2 before there was even a Billboard Hot 100 chart. This song is noted as one of the most recognized songs in popular music history.

Chuck Berry released "Johnny B. Goode," which peaked at No. 2 before there was even a Billboard Hot 100 chart. This song is noted as one of the most recognized songs in popular music history. 1984: "Footloose" by Kenny Loggins started a three-week run at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart. This was the artist's only No. 1 hit, but it was Billboard's No. 4 song for the year.

Cultural Milestones

March 31 was the day these cultural milestones left their mark on rock and roll:

1972: After a decade, The Beatles Fan Club ceased to exist. Freda Kelly, president of the club, sent fans a closure notice, which was three years after the end of the Beatles' Monthly magazine.

After a decade, The Beatles Fan Club ceased to exist. Freda Kelly, president of the club, sent fans a closure notice, which was three years after the end of the Beatles' Monthly magazine. 1944: Mott the Hoople and Bad Company guitarist Mick Ralphs was born in Stoke Lacy, England. He was present on all the albums released by both bands and was posthumously inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame alongside his Bad Company bandmates in 2025.

Mott the Hoople and Bad Company guitarist Mick Ralphs was born in Stoke Lacy, England. He was present on all the albums released by both bands and was posthumously inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame alongside his Bad Company bandmates in 2025. 1955: AC/DC co-founder, guitarist, and only original member, Angus Young, was born in Glasgow, Scotland. Known for his schoolboy-uniform stage clothes and energetic guitar-playing, he's widely seen as one of the greatest and most influential guitarists of all time.

AC/DC co-founder, guitarist, and only original member, Angus Young, was born in Glasgow, Scotland. Known for his schoolboy-uniform stage clothes and energetic guitar-playing, he's widely seen as one of the greatest and most influential guitarists of all time. 1994: Madonna made a controversial appearance on The Late Show with David Letterman. Interestingly, her excessive use of profanity made it the most censored talk show interview in history, but the episode was also highly rated.

Notable Recordings and Performances

These popular rock recordings and memorable performances happened on March 31:

1967: Jimi Hendrix lit his guitar on fire for the first time on stage at the Astoria Theater in London. He performed the act on stage three different times, and the most memorable occasion was at the Monterey Pop Festival.

Jimi Hendrix lit his guitar on fire for the first time on stage at the Astoria Theater in London. He performed the act on stage three different times, and the most memorable occasion was at the Monterey Pop Festival. 1969: The U.K. got its first taste of Led Zeppelin when the band released their debut self-titled album. It peaked at No. 10 on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart but climbed to No. 6 in the U.K.

The U.K. got its first taste of Led Zeppelin when the band released their debut self-titled album. It peaked at No. 10 on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart but climbed to No. 6 in the U.K. 1976: Led Zeppelin released their seventh studio album, Presence, via their own label, Swan Song Records. It was certified 3x Platinum in the US by the Recording Industry Association of America despite the band not touring to promote it.

Led Zeppelin released their seventh studio album, Presence, via their own label, Swan Song Records. It was certified 3x Platinum in the US by the Recording Industry Association of America despite the band not touring to promote it. 1989 : Guns N' Roses released their hit single, "Patience," in the U.S. The acoustic ballad was recorded in a single session, with three acoustic guitars and no drums, and peaked at No. 4 on the US Billboard Hot 100.

: Guns N' Roses released their hit single, "Patience," in the U.S. The acoustic ballad was recorded in a single session, with three acoustic guitars and no drums, and peaked at No. 4 on the US Billboard Hot 100. 1992: Def Leppard released their fifth studio album, Adrenalize, via Mercury Records. It spawned six singles and went on to sell over 7 million copies worldwide.

Industry Changes and Challenges

On March 31, these changes and challenges altered the rock genre:

1949: RCA Victor released the first 45 RPM single. This revolutionized the singles market and was the primary format for singles until the 1980s.

RCA Victor released the first 45 RPM single. This revolutionized the singles market and was the primary format for singles until the 1980s. 1995: At a concert in Auburn Hills, Michigan, an angry fan tried to assassinate Jimmy Page on stage with a pocket knife. Fortunately, the fan was stopped by security before getting near the musician, and Page had no idea the attempt had happened.