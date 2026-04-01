Brian Burkheiser Drops ‘Fast Lane’ as Second Scatterbrain Track

Brian Burkheiser just put out "Fast Lane," the second song from his Scatterbrain project. It arrives months after "Phases" hit listeners in February. Ben Proulx directed the music video.

Burkheiser used to play with I Prevail. His exit from that band last year involved lawsuits and pushed him toward getting help for his mental health. Scatterbrain draws from rock but also mixes in pieces of other styles, with each song carrying its own vibe.

The project's title reflects how many different sounds and styles are involved in creating the music. Hip-hop bleeds into country, which bumps against EDM, with all of it swirling in the background of what Burkheiser creates.

Guitar, bass, and drums anchor every Scatterbrain release. That rock-based foundation holds firm even when the songs wander into unfamiliar territory.

"Fast Lane" displays Burkheiser's alternative angle, laced with personal touches, as The Mosh Network puts it. The song veers away from his earlier material, yet still sounds like him.

The project keeps gaining steam as Burkheiser puts out fresh tracks. This drop proves he's staying productive after recovering and shifting gears.