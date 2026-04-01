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Dave Grohl Unboxes Foo Fighters’ ‘Your Favorite Toy’ Vinyl Record

Dave Grohl has posted a preview of the vinyl version of the latest Foo Fighters album, Your Favorite Toy, in a quirky unboxing video. It’s pretty cool that Grohl shares…

Anne Erickson
Dave Grohl has posted a preview of the vinyl version of the latest Foo Fighters album, Your Favorite Toy, in a quirky unboxing video.
Getty Images / Daniel Boczarski

Dave Grohl has posted a preview of the vinyl version of the latest Foo Fighters album, Your Favorite Toy, in a quirky unboxing video. It's pretty cool that Grohl shares this personal moment of seeing the vinyl for the first time with the world.

"I've never done an unboxing thing before," Grohl states in the video. "Honestly, this is the first time I've ever seen this."

Dave Grohl Unboxes Foo Fighters' Your Favorite Toy Vinyl

So, Grohl opens the package and shows off the record sleeve and the LP inside. He also shows that the package includes a special lyric sheet.

"This is amazing, I'm very happy, we put a lot of work into this one," Grohl states in the clip. "Our team of genius artists helped us make something really nice for you."

Your Favorite Toy will arrive on April 24. The set marks the follow-up to 2023's But Here We Are. Three songs have already been released off the album: "Asking for a Friend," "Caught in the Echo" and the title track.

Looking ahead for tour dates, Foo Fighters will perform a one-off gig in Bridgeport, Connecticut, on April 28, as well as headlining performances at the Welcome to Rockville and BottleRock Napa festivals in May. They'll hit the road on a North American headlining trek in August.

Call it like it is: Dave Grohl still wears the crown in rock music. He's the rare lifer who survived Nirvana, built Foo Fighters from scratch and never lost the grin or the grit.

Grohl is obviously an incredible drummer, but his songwriting is also pristine. He writes like he's chasing something big and real. There's no mystique act here, just sweat, guitars and a sense that rock's supposed to be fun and dangerous. He's simply a legend, and he keeps making rock.

Foo Fighters
Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
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