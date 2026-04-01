Henderson Police Urge Residents To Register Devices for Emergency Alerts

Henderson police are urging residents to register their cell phones, laptops, and tablets for the city's Stay Alert Henderson emergency notification system, warning that a growing shift away from landlines is leaving many households unreachable during critical incidents.

Reverse 911 calls continue to reach people with landlines automatically, but residents who rely solely on mobile devices must actively sign up to receive alerts. The Stay Alert Henderson system allows participants to receive alerts on as many mobile devices as they wish, including cell phones, laptops, and tablets.

Registration takes just a few minutes on the City of Henderson's webpage. The free digital program delivers real-time, life-saving notifications to help keep the community safe.

Emergency notifications may include alerts about a missing adult with dementia or a missing child, in which police urgently need help from the public.

"It would definitely be helpful for us," said Deputy Chief Matt Murnane of the Henderson Police Department. "When we're in these kind of critical incidents, any kind of information help we can get from the public is very, very beneficial. So if anyone's interested or has the thought they might want to sign up for, I would highly recommend that."

Once signed up, residents within a specified area for a reverse 911 call will receive the notification via email, text, or phone call, depending on their preferences at the time of registration.