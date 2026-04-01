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Las Vegas Venues Host Easter Events Through Weekend

Easter weekend in Las Vegas offers something for everyone, from family-friendly spring activities in Henderson to elevated holiday brunches on the Strip. The District at Green Valley Ranch is welcoming…

Jennifer Eggleston
Easter egg basket on field covered with eggs
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Easter weekend in Las Vegas offers something for everyone, from family-friendly spring activities in Henderson to elevated holiday brunches on the Strip.

The District at Green Valley Ranch is welcoming families to visit Wendell the Bunny through April 4, with a special dance party at the top of every hour. Walk-ins are welcome, though reservations are strongly recommended and take priority.

On April 5, The District hosts a special Easter edition of Market in the Alley from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring local makers, artists, musicians, and culinary innovators, plus egg hunts and treats for kids and adults alike.

Families can also explore the City of Henderson's Spring Hop-penings, a lineup of outdoor activities and crafts for all ages.

Silverton Casino is celebrating Easter Sunday, April 5, with specials across multiple restaurants. Twin Creeks Steakhouse is serving Belgian Liege Waffles topped with bacon, peanut butter drizzle, and brûléed bananas. Mi Casa Grill Cantina is offering Chilean seabass with a chipotle-honey glaze, while Su Casa Sushi Bar is rolling out colorful temari sushi balls. Sundance Grill will feature carved cola-glazed ham with candied sweet potatoes. Reservations are recommended.

STK Las Vegas at The Cosmopolitan is offering Easter weekend brunch Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., blending elevated takes on classic dishes with a vibrant, high-energy atmosphere and live music. Reservations are encouraged.

eventsHolidaysLas Vegas
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
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