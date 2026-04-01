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Masked Rock Band PRESIDENT Unveils ‘Mercy’ Single

PRESIDENT released “Mercy” on March 26. The masked rock group made this track just as they finished their U.S. tour with Bad Omens. “Throughout history, religion has been tied to…

Laura Adkins
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Motortion via Getty Images

PRESIDENT released "Mercy" on March 26. The masked rock group made this track just as they finished their U.S. tour with Bad Omens.

"Throughout history, religion has been tied to profound division and loss," said PRESIDENT, according to National Today. "This song is a reflection on that reality, and a way for me to come to terms with what it means on a human level."

"Mercy" follows February's "Angel Wings." A lyric video accompanied the drop. This band operates behind masks and mystery. Since 2025, PRESIDENT has grown a fanbase through hidden identities and lyrics that examine religion, conflict, and what makes us human.

King of Terrors arrived in Fall 2025 as their first EP. "Destroy Me" from that release climbed onto Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

Their sound merges electronic textures with thick guitars and sweeping production. The Bad Omens tour with Beartooth ended on March 27 in Oakland, California. PRESIDENT will head to a sold-out UK and Ireland run starting on April 11 in Belfast.

Summer festivals fill their schedule. The Takedown Festival in Portsmouth will happen on April 4. Slam Dunk Festival South and North arrive in May, while Rock im Park and Rock am Ring hit Germany in June. Graspop Metal Meeting takes place in Belgium in the same month.

Hellfest in France, Resurrection Fest in Spain, and Wacken Open Air in Germany await in August. The band will return to the US for Louder Than Life in Louisville this September and Aftershock in Sacramento in October.

Bad OmensPresident
Laura AdkinsWriter
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