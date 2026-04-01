This Day in Sports History: April 1

Sports in April include playoffs for the NBA and NHL seasons, the first month of the MLB, The Masters, NCAA Basketball title game, NFL Draft, and some Grand Prix events. Over the years, April 1 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends. Here are some of them.

King was consistently ranked among the best players in the world during her peak years and her ability to perform under pressure made her one of the top players of her era. Gretzky was dominant in scoring, playmaking, and his overall impact on the game set records that still stand decades later. Phelps excelled in a wide range of races and over his career, he set 39 world records.