Thrash Legends Anthrax Thrill Audiences on Worldwide Tour

Anthrax tore through Enmore Theatre in Sydney on March 28. The concert marked the last stop on their Australian run, drawing fans spanning generations and many musical tastes.

New Zealand's Alien Weaponry opened. The trio kicked off with a haka before ripping into their set, fusing Māori heritage with metal ferocity. They perform in te reo Māori, with all three members handling vocals.

Around 8 p.m., Anthrax stormed the stage. An intro video showed their mascot, Not Man, cruising through time in a DeLorean, setting the tone for what came next. "A.I.R." launched the assault, followed by "Got the Time," and the pit exploded.

Crowd surfers rode waves of hands toward the barricade as the mosh pit churned without pause. Lead singer Joey Belladonna worked the room, tossing picks and stretching out to fans in the balcony. Guitarist Scott Ian carved out riffs with surgical precision. Behind them, drummer Charlie Benante pounded his kit like a man possessed.

The setlist ripped through many classics, including "Madhouse," "Caught in a Mosh," and "Medusa." Mid-show, Scott Ian announced that a new album is on the way. They teased a snippet of a fresh track, then cut it short. The crowd will have to wait for the finished product.

"Indians" closed the main set. But they weren't done. The band returned, blasting through "I Am the Law" before wrapping up with "Antisocial."

The venue was crammed from floor to rafters. Security hustled to catch the endless stream of crowd surfers and maintain order in the pit. When someone went down, fans yanked them back up without missing a beat.