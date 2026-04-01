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White Castle Shuts Down Two Vegas Restaurants After 10 Years

White Castle announced on March 30 on social media that it is closing two of its Las Vegas Valley locations while simultaneously acquiring three others from its local licensee, Terrible…

Jennifer Eggleston
(Photo illustration by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

White Castle announced on March 30 on social media that it is closing two of its Las Vegas Valley locations while simultaneously acquiring three others from its local licensee, Terrible Herbst, which had been operating five area restaurants.

The closures include the restaurant inside Casino Royale on the Las Vegas Strip — which had been open for a decade — as well as a location on Marks Street in Henderson, near Sunset Road. Both locations served their last customers on March 30.

The three remaining Southern Nevada locations — on Paradise Road, at the Fremont Street Experience, and in Jean, south of Las Vegas — will transition from licensee-operated to company-owned restaurants. Those locations will close briefly around the end of March or early April to complete the changeover.

The company's social media post did not cite a reason for the closures. White Castle wrote, "We look forward to serving you again soon," signing off with "Long Live Sliders."

"All employees at the Castles that are closing have been offered the opportunity to continue working with White Castle. White Castle is thankful for a great partnership with the local licensee and excited to be the new owners of three locations in Vegas," said Jamie Richardson, the chief marketing officer at White Castle.

When the three remaining stores reopen under corporate ownership, all 340 or so White Castle locations will be owned and operated by the company.

FoodHendersonLas Vegas
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
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