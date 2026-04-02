Aerosmith Sees Resurgence With Legendary Album Re-Release and Yungblud Collaboration

Aerosmith's self-titled debut climbed onto four charts more than five decades after the band released it in January 1973. The band created a special edition with unreleased tracks, fresh artwork, and collectibles.

This re-release landed at No. 22 on the Official Albums Sales chart. It grabbed No. 23 on the Official Physical Albums list and No. 32 on the Official Vinyl Albums ranking, then snagged No. 65 on the Official Albums Downloads tally, according to Forbes. This was the group's fourth career appearance on both the Official Albums Sales and Official Vinyl Albums charts.

Since early 1994, the band has placed 16 projects on the Official Physical Albums chart, more than the Official Albums Sales, Official Album Downloads, and Official Vinyl Albums tallies put together.

Forbes wrote, "Several years back, Aerosmith called it quits when it came to performing live, after announcing that lead singer Steven Tyler's vocal cord injuries would keep him from singing as he wanted." The group came back in 2025 for the MTV Video Music Awards, playing a tribute to the late Ozzy Osbourne.

The GRAMMY winners teamed up with Yungblud to write and record the One More Time EP. That project reached No. 1 in late 2025, which means just months have passed since their last chart win.

Their original self-titled release gave the world "Dream On." That track stands as one of their most celebrated hits. It made the Billboard Hot 100 but stopped at No. 59.

"'Dream On' was written four or five years before the group even started," said Tyler to Songfacts. "The song was so good it brought a tear to my eye."