Alice Cooper Introduces New Guitarist for Touring Lineup

There’s a new guitarist stepping into Alice Cooper’s traveling circus, and she’s ready to rock. Anna Cara, 22, out of Newcastle, is taking over for Nita Strauss, who hit pause earlier this year to get ready for her first child this summer.

Cara’s not exactly coming in cold. She’s already crossed paths with Marc Storace and Tommy Henriksen, the latter being one of those guys who seems permanently plugged into Alice’s world. She makes her debut April 2 through 4 in Las Vegas, dropped straight into the deep end with the “Welcome To Our Nightmare” shows, which see Alice teaming up with Criss Angel at Planet Hollywood. Subtlety has never been part of this operation, so why start now?

Alice Cooper Introduces New Guitarist to the World

From there, it’s business as usual, which for Alice means absolutely no slowing down. The “Alice’s Attic” U.S. run kicks off April 14 and rolls through May 9, then it’s back to Las Vegas for more of the Angel-assisted gigs, followed by a European stretch starting in June. So, it’s a new guitarist but the same grind. There are no training wheels here and no gentle onboarding. It’s just a stage, a spotlight and a catalog that doesn’t care about your age. Call it sink or swim, and she doesn’t look like she’s planning to sink.

Alice isn’t exactly subtle when he’s excited about a new player. He never has been. Said Cooper, “Nita found a brilliant British female guitarist to fill in for her while she is on maternity leave. Anna Cara is a beautiful, dynamic shredder in the vein of Nita but with a style of her own. She will fit in with our gang perfectly while Nita is away, and we can’t wait for the sick things to meet her. Welcome to the show, Anna.”