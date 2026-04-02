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Carmine Appice and Cactus Release Blues-Rock Album Featuring Dee Snider, Ted Nugent

Carmine Appice and Cactus released Temple Of Blues II today via Cleopatra Records. Big names show up on this one, with Dee Snider, Ted Nugent, Joe Lynn Turner, Steve Morse,…

Dan Teodorescu
A split image of Carmine Appice and Dee Snider
Jesse Grant/Stringer via Getty Images / Araya Doheny/Stringer via Getty Images

Carmine Appice and Cactus released Temple Of Blues II today via Cleopatra Records. Big names show up on this one, with Dee Snider, Ted Nugent, Joe Lynn Turner, Steve Morse, and Billy Sheehan all lending their talents to the project.

The band unveiled "Bad Stuff" as their newest single on Monday. The track first appeared on the group's 1972 release Ot and Sweaty, though this version brings fresh energy with Turner on vocals and Morse handling guitar duties.

"When Carmine asked me to contribute a vocal to the new Cactus album, the first question was 'what song?' He said a bluesy rock song called 'Bad Stuff' that would be perfect for me," said Turner, according to Rock & Blues Muse. "And when I heard about the amazing lineup of Steve Morse, Tony Franklin, Derek Sherinian, and, of course, Carmine, I was completely sold!"

Tony Franklin plays bass, Derek Sherinian from Dream Theater plays keyboards, Artie Dillon rips through guitar parts, and Appice drives everything with his drums.

"I always loved 'Bad Stuff' back in the day, and still today," said Appice. "I always loved the groove and the lyrics. And with the new all-star version, I love it even more!!"

This record follows Temple of the Blues. Snider returns, as do Nugent, Sheehan, Bumblefoot, and Pat Travers. Fresh blood joins the mix too: Turner, Morse, Melanie, Tracii Guns from L.A. Guns, Rudy Sarzo, who played with Ozzy Osbourne and Quiet Riot, plus Alex Skolnick from Testament.

Seven Dixon/Wolf classics fill out the tracklist. Nugent teams up with Bob Daisley on "Spoonful." Snider and Guns tackle "The Little Red Rooster," while Eric Gales partners with Sheehan on "Back Door Man."

Melanie's vocals on "Purple Haze" came before she died in 2024. Both acts performed at the 1970 Isle of Wight Festival together.

Ten tracks make up the standard release. A CD-only bonus cut called "Feel So Good" showcases Sheehan, Britt Lightning, and Tommy Thayer.

Dan TeodorescuWriter
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