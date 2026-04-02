Deep Purple to Perform at Planet Hollywood

Deep Purple, one of rock's most enduring legends, is set to perform live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026, at 8 p.m.

Presale tickets are available now through the week, with general on-sale beginning today at 10 a.m. PT at ticketmaster.com.

Formed in 1968, Deep Purple has sold more than 100 million albums and filled arenas across the globe for decades. The band received the Legend Award at the 2008 World Music Awards and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016.

Their recent studio albums have continued to chart strongly, with Now What?! (2013), inFinite (2017), and Whoosh! (2020) among their worldwide chart-topping releases. The band's most recent studio album, =1, arrived in 2024.