Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix 2026 Tickets Go On Sale in May With Affordable Options

The Formula 1 Heineken Las Vegas Grand Prix has unveiled ticket details for its 2026 race weekend, set for Nov. 19-21. The announcement follows a sold-out 2025 event and comes as organizers expand fan options across all price points.

Fans can secure priority access and have fees waived by placing a deposit by April 30. American Express card members will have access to an exclusive 48-hour presale for all three-day tickets starting May 5 at 8 a.m. PDT, while tickets go on public sale May 7 at 10 a.m. PDT. Flexible payment plans will be available through Sept. 15.

"The first three years of the Las Vegas Grand Prix have been a vital period of growth and evolution," said Emily Prazer, president and CEO of Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc. "This timeframe allowed us to rigorously test our concepts, learning exactly what resonates with our fans, and just as importantly, what doesn't. Today, we have a clearer picture than ever of the experiences our fans are looking for. As we build on this momentum, we remain committed to delivering a world-class event that is accessible and unforgettable."

Single-day general admission tickets start at $50 for Thursday practice. Three-day general admission tickets in the Flamingo Zone start at $492. Grandstand seats range from $925 to $2,051 for three-day passes. Hospitality packages start at $2,542, with the Gordon Ramsay at F1 Garage experience topping out at $28,885. The Wynn Grid Club is among other premium offerings available.

Organizers have relocated the Turn 3 grandstand to the opposite side of the track, based on fan feedback from the 2025 race, to improve viewing angles as cars navigate the turn. The long-term goal remains a sell-out across all three days each year.

The 2026 event will feature the return of F1 Academy, the all-female series that will conclude its season on the Las Vegas Strip Circuit — the first single-seater support series to race on the streets of Las Vegas. The circuit has recorded 181 overtakes and top speeds exceeding 225 mph.