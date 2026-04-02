ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix 2026 Tickets Go On Sale in May With Affordable Options

The Formula 1 Heineken Las Vegas Grand Prix has unveiled ticket details for its 2026 race weekend, set for Nov. 19-21. The announcement follows a sold-out 2025 event and comes…

Jennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 21: Lando Norris of Great Britain driving the (4) McLaren MCL39 Mercedes on track during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 21, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
(Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

The Formula 1 Heineken Las Vegas Grand Prix has unveiled ticket details for its 2026 race weekend, set for Nov. 19-21. The announcement follows a sold-out 2025 event and comes as organizers expand fan options across all price points.

Fans can secure priority access and have fees waived by placing a deposit by April 30. American Express card members will have access to an exclusive 48-hour presale for all three-day tickets starting May 5 at 8 a.m. PDT, while tickets go on public sale May 7 at 10 a.m. PDT. Flexible payment plans will be available through Sept. 15.

"The first three years of the Las Vegas Grand Prix have been a vital period of growth and evolution," said Emily Prazer, president and CEO of Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc. "This timeframe allowed us to rigorously test our concepts, learning exactly what resonates with our fans, and just as importantly, what doesn't. Today, we have a clearer picture than ever of the experiences our fans are looking for. As we build on this momentum, we remain committed to delivering a world-class event that is accessible and unforgettable."

Single-day general admission tickets start at $50 for Thursday practice. Three-day general admission tickets in the Flamingo Zone start at $492. Grandstand seats range from $925 to $2,051 for three-day passes. Hospitality packages start at $2,542, with the Gordon Ramsay at F1 Garage experience topping out at $28,885. The Wynn Grid Club is among other premium offerings available.

Organizers have relocated the Turn 3 grandstand to the opposite side of the track, based on fan feedback from the 2025 race, to improve viewing angles as cars navigate the turn. The long-term goal remains a sell-out across all three days each year.

The 2026 event will feature the return of F1 Academy, the all-female series that will conclude its season on the Las Vegas Strip Circuit — the first single-seater support series to race on the streets of Las Vegas. The circuit has recorded 181 overtakes and top speeds exceeding 225 mph.

Tickets are available at F1LasVegasGP.com.

F1
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 31: Smoke from the York Fire partially obscures hotel-casinos on the Las Vegas Strip on July 31, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 77,000-acre wildfire, which originated on July 28 in the Mojave National Preserve, crossed into Nevada from California on Sunday and is burning south of Las Vegas near the Nevada towns of Nipton and Searchlight. On Monday, smoke from the fire caused flight delays at Harry Reid International Airport due to low visibility. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Local NewsClark County Issues Six-Month Advisory for Ozone and Wildfire SmokeJennifer Eggleston
AAPI celebration
Local NewsDowntown Summerlin Brings Back Lei Day Parade To Launch AAPI Heritage MonthJennifer Eggleston
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 19: Comedian Demetri Martin performs onstage during Lincoln Center Corporate Fund's Stand Up &amp; Sing for the Arts at Alice Tully Hall on June 19, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Lincoln Center)
Local NewsDemetri Martin Brings The Quick Draw Tour to Wynn Las VegasJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect