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Las Vegas Aces Become First WNBA Team To Sell Out Season Tickets Three Years Running

The Las Vegas Aces have sold out all 2026 season ticket memberships, becoming the first franchise in WNBA history to achieve three consecutive years of sold-out status, the team announced…

Jennifer Eggleston
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 08: A'ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces reacts after her made basket against the Phoenix Mercury with less than one second left in the fourth quarter of Game Three of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs finals at Mortgage Matchup Center on October 08, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Las Vegas Aces have sold out all 2026 season ticket memberships, becoming the first franchise in WNBA history to achieve three consecutive years of sold-out status, the team announced Monday.

Season ticket holders from 2025 renewed at a 92% rate for the upcoming season, with the remaining allotments filled from the team's season ticket waitlist. Single-game tickets for 2026 home games remain available.

The Aces open their 2026 regular season at home May 9 in a finals rematch against the Phoenix Mercury at T-Mobile Arena. The season will feature 44 games for the second year, with Las Vegas slated to play 22 home games.

The milestone comes on the heels of a dominant 2025 campaign. The team closed the regular season with 16 consecutive wins, and A'ja Wilson earned a historic fourth MVP award, placing her in a class by herself. The Aces have won three WNBA championships in the last four seasons, capturing titles in 2022, 2023, and 2025.

Off the court, the Aces are expanding their community footprint. The team refurbished two outdoor basketball courts at Desert Horizons Park in North Las Vegas — the first in a planned series of improvements to 31 parks across the city — and hosted a youth basketball clinic drawing roughly 75 local kids. The project was funded through a partnership between the IXS Las Vegas Foundation and Southern Nevada Buick dealers.

Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young also recently addressed ongoing CBA negotiations with the WNBA ahead of the 2026 FIBA Women's World Cup.

Fans interested in joining the 2027 season ticket waitlist can do so at aces.wnba.com.

Las Vegas Aces
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
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