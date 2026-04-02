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The Cranberries Release 33rd Anniversary Edition of Debut Album With New Remixes

The Cranberries will drop a 33rd Anniversary Deluxe Edition of their 1993 debut album, Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We? on May 22 through Island/UMe. The package…

Laura Adkins
Musical group The Cranberries answers questions during an interview for the promotion of their new album, "Stars: The Best of the Cranberries 1992-2002" at 40 Principales Station September 12, 2002 in Madrid, Spain.
Carlos Alvarez / Stringer via Getty Images

The Cranberries will drop a 33rd Anniversary Deluxe Edition of their 1993 debut album, Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can't We? on May 22 through Island/UMe. The package brings new stereo mixes by original producer Stephen Street, Spanish versions of hit songs, and live recordings from 1994.

"We come from a small town in Ireland where things like that didn't happen, so it was fairytale material," guitarist Noel Hogan said, according to The Music Universe. Seven versions will arrive with various bonus content.

The deluxe edition features new 2026 stereo mixes done at Abbey Road Studios in London. Track-by-track notes from the band and art notes from original designer Cally Callomon and photographer Andy Earl will be part of the package. A remix of "Linger" by Iain Cook of CHVRCHES appears on the expanded versions.

Spanish versions of two hits will be part of the package. Mexican bedroom pop artist Bratty transformed "Linger" into a Spanglish ballad, while Anasof from Oaxaca reshaped "Dreams" into a Latin tribute.

"It seems like it wasn't so long ago because we all have vivid memories of that wonderful time," drummer Fergal Lawler said. "We went through a few false starts before we finally got to begin recording with [producer] Stephen Street in a cozy little studio, Windmill Lane 2, just off Stephen's Green in Dublin."

The original record hit No. 1 in both the U.K. and Ireland after its March 1, 1993, release. It sold over six million copies worldwide. The album produced two Top Ten singles with "Dreams" and "Linger." It showcased the vocal stylings of Dolores O'Riordan, who passed away in 2018. The band released its final album, In the End, in 2019 after her death.

A Vinylphyle edition will be cut straight from the original master tapes by Joe Nino-Hernes. It features a four-panel insert with tape box scans and new liner notes written by Stuart Clark, deputy editor of Hot Press magazine and author of the book Why Can't We about the band.

The three-LP edition includes tracks recorded during the original album sessions and live tracks from a 1994 show at London Astoria II. The band received the Icon Award at the ZYN Rolling Stone UK Awards.

Noel HoganThe Cranberries
Laura AdkinsWriter
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