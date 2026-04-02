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Things To Do in Las Vegas This Weekend: April 3-April 5

The weekend opens in Las Vegas with something to suit every taste. The Las Vegas Traditional Bachata Festival brings four days of dancing and culture to Harrah’s Resort, while the…

Jennifer Eggleston
Las Vegas Strip and the Moon. Las Vegas Panorama at Night. Nevada, United States.
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The weekend opens in Las Vegas with something to suit every taste. The Las Vegas Traditional Bachata Festival brings four days of dancing and culture to Harrah's Resort, while the entertainment continues with a romantic Broadway musical at The Smith Center and a late-night set from house music heavyweight Duke Dumont at Zouk Nightclub. Whether you want to dance until sunrise, settle in for a love story, or catch a college basketball championship, this weekend has no shortage of reasons to get out and explore.

Las Vegas Traditional Bachata Festival

  • What: Four days of bachata dancing at Harrah's Las Vegas
  • When: Thursday, April 2, 2026, from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.; Friday, April 3, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 5 a.m.; Saturday, April 4, and Sunday, April 5, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 5 a.m.
  • Where: Harrah's Resort Las Vegas, 3475 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas
  • Cost: Tickets start at $30

The Las Vegas Traditional Bachata Festival returns, bringing together dancers, artists, and bachata enthusiasts for a four-day celebration of passion, culture, and movement. The festival features daily workshops, live dance showcases, and late-night social dancing across two rooms. Theme nights include a Dominican Republic Bandana Party on Friday, a Gala Night on Saturday, and an All-White Party on Sunday. The event kicks off Thursday with a pre-party rooftop social at The Palms' Ghostbar.

The Notebook

  • What: Nicholas Sparks' love story comes to life on stage
  • When: Friday, April 3, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 4, and Sunday, April 5, 2026, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
  • Where: Reynolds Hall, The Smith Center, 361 Symphony Park Ave., Las Vegas
  • Cost: Tickets start at $40.30

Based on Nicholas Sparks' beloved novel and the hit film, "The Notebook" musical chronicles the decades-long love story between mill worker Noah and privileged debutante Allie, beginning with a whirlwind summer romance in 1940s North Carolina. The Broadway production features music and lyrics by singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson, a book by Bekah Brunstetter, and direction by Tony nominee Michael Greif.

Duke Dumont

  • What: London DJ Duke Dumont
  • When: Friday, April 3, 2026, at 10:30 p.m.
  • Where: Zouk Nightclub, 3000 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas
  • Cost: Tickets start at $30.39

Duke Dumont is a London-based producer and DJ who has been a defining force in modern house music since his 2013 global breakthrough "Need U (100%)," which topped the U.K. Singles Chart. Dumont launched "I Got U" in 2014, followed by "Ocean Drive" and "Real Life," all of which were well received. He manages to blend commercial success with a reputation in the club scene through his "For Club Play Only" EP series, which focuses on tracks designed for the underground dance floor.

Other Events

Las Vegas has a full weekend ahead, with live music, college basketball, and an outdoor night market. Whether you're a sports fan, music lover, or just looking for a reason to get outside, the city has something to offer.

More To Explore This Week

Las Vegas keeps the energy going with a slate of weeknight events.

  • OhGeesy: Tuesday, April 7, 2026, at 8 p.m. at The Portal at Area 15, 3215 S. Rancho Drive, Las Vegas
  • One Love Vibes: Wednesday, April 8, 2026, from 8 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. (recurring event) at Hola Habibi, 1115 S. Casino Center Blvd., Las Vegas
  • Pride Family BingoWednesday, April 8, 2026, from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. (recurring event) at The Portal at Area 15, 3215 S. Rancho Drive, Las Vegas
  • Gallery Reception for Neal Portnoy, Endangered SpeciesThursday, April 9, 2026, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at West Charleston Library, 6301 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas
eventsLas Vegas
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
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