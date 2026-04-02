Things To Do in Las Vegas This Weekend: April 3-April 5

The weekend opens in Las Vegas with something to suit every taste. The Las Vegas Traditional Bachata Festival brings four days of dancing and culture to Harrah's Resort, while the entertainment continues with a romantic Broadway musical at The Smith Center and a late-night set from house music heavyweight Duke Dumont at Zouk Nightclub. Whether you want to dance until sunrise, settle in for a love story, or catch a college basketball championship, this weekend has no shortage of reasons to get out and explore.

Las Vegas Traditional Bachata Festival

What: Four days of bachata dancing at Harrah's Las Vegas

Four days of bachata dancing at Harrah's Las Vegas When: Thursday, April 2, 2026, from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.; Friday, April 3, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 5 a.m.; Saturday, April 4, and Sunday, April 5, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 5 a.m.

Thursday, April 2, 2026, from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.; Friday, April 3, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 5 a.m.; Saturday, April 4, and Sunday, April 5, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 5 a.m. Where: Harrah's Resort Las Vegas, 3475 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas

Harrah's Resort Las Vegas, 3475 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas Cost: Tickets start at $30

The Las Vegas Traditional Bachata Festival returns, bringing together dancers, artists, and bachata enthusiasts for a four-day celebration of passion, culture, and movement. The festival features daily workshops, live dance showcases, and late-night social dancing across two rooms. Theme nights include a Dominican Republic Bandana Party on Friday, a Gala Night on Saturday, and an All-White Party on Sunday. The event kicks off Thursday with a pre-party rooftop social at The Palms' Ghostbar.

The Notebook

What: Nicholas Sparks' love story comes to life on stage

Nicholas Sparks' love story comes to life on stage When: Friday, April 3, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 4, and Sunday, April 5, 2026, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Friday, April 3, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 4, and Sunday, April 5, 2026, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Where: Reynolds Hall, The Smith Center, 361 Symphony Park Ave., Las Vegas

Reynolds Hall, The Smith Center, 361 Symphony Park Ave., Las Vegas Cost: Tickets start at $40.30

Based on Nicholas Sparks' beloved novel and the hit film, "The Notebook" musical chronicles the decades-long love story between mill worker Noah and privileged debutante Allie, beginning with a whirlwind summer romance in 1940s North Carolina. The Broadway production features music and lyrics by singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson, a book by Bekah Brunstetter, and direction by Tony nominee Michael Greif.

Duke Dumont

What: London DJ Duke Dumont

London DJ Duke Dumont When: Friday, April 3, 2026, at 10:30 p.m.

Friday, April 3, 2026, at 10:30 p.m. Where: Zouk Nightclub, 3000 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas

Zouk Nightclub, 3000 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas Cost: Tickets start at $30.39

Duke Dumont is a London-based producer and DJ who has been a defining force in modern house music since his 2013 global breakthrough "Need U (100%)," which topped the U.K. Singles Chart. Dumont launched "I Got U" in 2014, followed by "Ocean Drive" and "Real Life," all of which were well received. He manages to blend commercial success with a reputation in the club scene through his "For Club Play Only" EP series, which focuses on tracks designed for the underground dance floor.

Other Events

Las Vegas has a full weekend ahead, with live music, college basketball, and an outdoor night market. Whether you're a sports fan, music lover, or just looking for a reason to get outside, the city has something to offer.

Nidia Gongora : Friday, April 3, 2026, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Winchester Theater, Winchester Community Center, 3130 S. McLeod Drive, Las Vegas

Friday, April 3, 2026, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Winchester Theater, Winchester Community Center, 3130 S. McLeod Drive, Las Vegas College Basketball Crown Semifinals and College Basketball Crown Championship : Saturday, April 4, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. and Sunday, April 5, 2026, at 2:30 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena, The Park Vegas, 3780 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas

Saturday, April 4, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. and Sunday, April 5, 2026, at 2:30 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena, The Park Vegas, 3780 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas Night Market at Tivoli: Saturday, April 4, 2026, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Tivoli Village, 400 S. Rampart Blvd., Las Vegas

More To Explore This Week

Las Vegas keeps the energy going with a slate of weeknight events.