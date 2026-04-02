Weezer Debut Catchy New Song, ‘Shine Again’

The Weezer crew is back with a catchy new song called "Shine Again." The track brings the first preview of Weezer's upcoming studio album, which still doesn't have a title or release date. The lyric video for "Shine Again" is streaming on YouTube.

"Shine Again" is the kind of earworm that sneaks up and refuses to leave. Rivers Cuomo's voice rides that familiar blend of sweetness and nerdy charm, while the guitars jangle and chime in perfect sync with a tight but effortless sound. The chorus sticks like chewing gum on your sneaker, and that's a good thing. Expect to hum this song all day without shame.

Weezer Show Off a Playful Vibe in 'Shine Again'

The song is playful, slightly messy and undeniably Weezer, giving that comforting vibe without being predictable. It's a track that reminds you why the band still rocks: They can still write hooks that sparkle and feel alive with no nostalgia required.

Weezer's upcoming album will mark the band's follow-up to Weezer's two 2021 records, OK Human and Van Weezer. The group also released four EPs in 2022 as part of their SZNZ project, so they haven't slowed down one bit.

In other news, Weezer have a U.S. tour on the way, called The Gathering, beginning in September with support from The Shins and Silversun Pickups. So, Weezer's fall looks like it’s booked solid, and for fans, that's a very good problem. After dropping new tracks like "Shine Again," they're hitting the road hard, weaving through cities with that mix of pop and punk that only they pull off. The band thrives in motion, and this stretch promises that kinetic energy live shows are all about. It's not just a tour.