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Weezer Debut Catchy New Song, ‘Shine Again’

The Weezer crew is back with a catchy new song called “Shine Again.” The track brings the first preview of Weezer’s upcoming studio album, which still doesn’t have a title…

Anne Erickson
The Weezer crew is back with a catchy new song called "Shine Again." The track brings the first preview of Weezer's upcoming studio album, which still doesn't have a title or release date.
Getty Images / Emma McIntyre

The Weezer crew is back with a catchy new song called "Shine Again." The track brings the first preview of Weezer's upcoming studio album, which still doesn't have a title or release date. The lyric video for "Shine Again" is streaming on YouTube.

"Shine Again" is the kind of earworm that sneaks up and refuses to leave. Rivers Cuomo's voice rides that familiar blend of sweetness and nerdy charm, while the guitars jangle and chime in perfect sync with a tight but effortless sound. The chorus sticks like chewing gum on your sneaker, and that's a good thing. Expect to hum this song all day without shame.

Weezer Show Off a Playful Vibe in 'Shine Again'

The song is playful, slightly messy and undeniably Weezer, giving that comforting vibe without being predictable. It's a track that reminds you why the band still rocks: They can still write hooks that sparkle and feel alive with no nostalgia required.

Weezer's upcoming album will mark the band's follow-up to Weezer's two 2021 records, OK Human and Van Weezer. The group also released four EPs in 2022 as part of their SZNZ project, so they haven't slowed down one bit.

In other news, Weezer have a U.S. tour on the way, called The Gathering, beginning in September with support from The Shins and Silversun Pickups. So, Weezer's fall looks like it’s booked solid, and for fans, that's a very good problem. After dropping new tracks like "Shine Again," they're hitting the road hard, weaving through cities with that mix of pop and punk that only they pull off. The band thrives in motion, and this stretch promises that kinetic energy live shows are all about. It's not just a tour.

This is a reminder that Weezer still knows how to command a stage and keep momentum humming straight through the fall. For information and tour dates, visit the band's official website.

Weezer
Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
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