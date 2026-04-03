Clark County Issues Six-Month Advisory for Ozone and Wildfire Smoke

Clark County's Division of Air Quality has issued a season-long advisory on ground-level ozone pollution and wildfire smoke, effective April 1 through Sept. 30.

The division also issued a seasonal wildfire smoke advisory alongside the ozone advisory for the fourth consecutive year, as wildfires throughout the West have become more frequent in the summer months. Air quality forecasters say the increased chance of wildfire smoke drifting into Southern Nevada can influence ozone formation and increase particulate matter pollution.

Last year, the division recorded 18 days when ground-level ozone exceeded the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's National Ambient Air Quality Standards, down from 25 days in 2024. Exposure to ozone can irritate the respiratory system and cause coughing, sore throat, chest pain, and shortness of breath, even in healthy people, according to the EPA.

According to the EPA, people most sensitive to elevated levels of particulates and ozone include individuals with respiratory problems, those with cardiac disease, and young children and senior citizens. Those with a medical condition that increases sensitivity to air quality conditions should consult a physician.

Officials are urging residents to take steps to reduce ozone-producing emissions. Recommended actions include combining errands into one trip, avoiding unnecessary idling, using public transportation or carpooling, refueling after sunset without spilling gasoline, keeping vehicles well-maintained, choosing landscaping that requires less water and gas-powered equipment, and turning off lights and electronics when not in use.

When smoke is present, residents should stay indoors, limit outdoor activity on days with elevated ozone levels, keep windows closed, run the air conditioner, and change dirty filters. Scheduling outdoor activities for the morning or evening, when ozone levels are typically lower, is also advised.