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Demetri Martin Brings The Quick Draw Tour to Wynn Las Vegas

Comedian and actor Demetri Martin is bringing his current tour to Las Vegas this month, with a performance of The Quick Draw Tour scheduled for Friday, April 24, 2026, at…

Jennifer Eggleston
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 19: Comedian Demetri Martin performs onstage during Lincoln Center Corporate Fund's Stand Up &amp; Sing for the Arts at Alice Tully Hall on June 19, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Lincoln Center)
(Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Lincoln Center)

Comedian and actor Demetri Martin is bringing his current tour to Las Vegas this month, with a performance of The Quick Draw Tour scheduled for Friday, April 24, 2026, at 8 p.m. at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas.

Martin is known for his unconventional approach to stand-up, using one-liners and drawings on a large pad, and for accompanying his jokes with music on guitar, harmonica, piano, keyboard, and other instruments. The Quick Draw Tour leans into that visual identity, featuring live, on-stage drawings that highlight both his penmanship and his comedic instincts. "Which I'm sure is not a surprise if people have seen my work," Martin shared.

Martin has released three stand-up comedy albums and four hour-long stand-up comedy specials, including his latest for Netflix, The Overthinker. He created and starred in his own Comedy Central series, Important Things with Demetri Martin. His books, This Is a Book and Point Your Face at This, are New York Times Bestsellers. His latest book, If It's Not Funny It's Art, features a collection of his original drawings.

Tickets for the April 24 performance at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas are available through Ticketmaster.

eventsLas Vegas
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
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