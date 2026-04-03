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Downtown Summerlin Brings Back Lei Day Parade To Launch AAPI Heritage Month

Downtown Summerlin will host its fifth annual Lei Day Parade on Friday, May 1, to mark the start of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. The parade steps off…

Jennifer Eggleston
AAPI celebration
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Downtown Summerlin will host its fifth annual Lei Day Parade on Friday, May 1, to mark the start of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. The parade steps off at 6 p.m. along Park Centre Drive, with pre-parade festivities beginning at 5:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Presented by Minero General Contractor, the parade will feature a lineup of local cultural groups, including Hot Lava Company, Ka Pa Hula O Ke Ola Nani, Pupu Ori Te Nati Hula, Halau Kawahine & Co., Korabo Taiko Drum Group, and The Filipino Club, among others.

Attendees can expect performances spanning ancient hula kahiko with traditional chanting, the free-flowing modern style of hula auana, the Māori haka, and Tahitian dance.

"Lei Day holds a special place in our lineup of events," said Halee Harczynski, senior director of marketing at Downtown Summerlin. "Working with local organizations to celebrate Asian Pacific culture is deeply meaningful, and we're honored to host it each year."

The Lei Day Parade is part of Downtown Summerlin's broader tradition of community-driven celebrations, which also includes its Lunar New Year Parade, Parade of Mischief, and annual Holiday Parade.

For more information, visit Summerlin.com or call the Downtown Summerlin concierge at 702-832-1055.

eventsSummerlin
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
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