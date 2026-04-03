Las Vegas Approves 50-Unit Tiny Home Development for Seniors

The Las Vegas City Council unanimously approved a proposal to develop a 50-unit tiny-home community aimed primarily at seniors, marking a new approach to addressing the city's affordable housing shortage.

The project, called "Sunridge on Searles," is spearheaded by Accelerated Real Estate and will be located at the corner of Searles and Eastern avenues. The $6 million development will use factory-built, foldable modular units manufactured by Las Vegas-based Boxabl. Each approximately 360-square-foot home will rent for $900 to $1,000 per month, with utilities included, and units will be fully furnished.

"It provides an alternative. It is innovative. It is unique, so it's new to people, and sometimes something that's new takes time to get used to. One of the big things is we were able to tour the facility, show them the actual product, and I think that had a good effect to start people to visualize and see, 'hey, this has got a lot of potential,'" said developer Gary Gumm to FOX5 after the vote. "We saw it all along as one particular solution to a big problem with affordable housing."

The project did not reach the council without resistance. A prior planning commission vote unanimously recommended denial, citing concerns about long-term durability and the potential for neighborhood blight. In response, the council added beautification measures, including more trees and wrought-iron fencing.

Councilwoman Olivia Diaz, who represents the district, played a central role in advancing the design. "We have to give a lot of credit to Councilwoman Diaz. She was tough on us at times, for sure, definitely making us push ourselves to come up with a design that was desirable, and I really am proud of the design we came up with. She helped us get there," Gumm said.

Diaz expressed optimism about the project's potential and its speed to market. "I think we all walk out today after this council vote feeling proud that we're going to now explore this new horizon called tiny homes and the Boxabl product. One of the things that I also liked is that [the developer] could potentially bring the units to the community faster," Diaz said.