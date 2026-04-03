This Day in Sports History: April 3

Sports in April include playoffs for the NBA and NHL seasons, the first month of MLB, The Masters, the NCAA Basketball title game, the NFL Draft, and some Grand Prix events. Over the years, April 3 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends. Here are some of them.

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records

Great moments in sports history from April 3 included:

1908: Frank Gotch became the World Heavyweight Wrestling Champion by defeating George Hackenschmidt in a two-hour match.

Frank Gotch became the World Heavyweight Wrestling Champion by defeating George Hackenschmidt in a two-hour match. 1930: The Montreal Canadiens defeated the Boston Bruins 4-3, securing a 2-0 series sweep and their third championship.

The Montreal Canadiens defeated the Boston Bruins 4-3, securing a 2-0 series sweep and their third championship. 1935: Yasuo Ikenada ran a world record marathon (2:26:44) in Tokyo, Japan.

Yasuo Ikenada ran a world record marathon (2:26:44) in Tokyo, Japan. 1955 : The Baltimore Orioles pulled off their first triple play.

: The Baltimore Orioles pulled off their first triple play. 1961 : The Boston Celtics recorded their 60th win of the season and set an NBA record at the time.

: The Boston Celtics recorded their 60th win of the season and set an NBA record at the time. 1962: American jockey Eddie Arcaro retired after 31 years and 24,092 races.

American jockey Eddie Arcaro retired after 31 years and 24,092 races. 1973 : The American League introduced the designated hitter rule.

: The American League introduced the designated hitter rule. 1976: The Philadelphia Flyers won a record-tying 20th straight NHL home game.

The Philadelphia Flyers won a record-tying 20th straight NHL home game. 1977: Boston Bruin Jean Ratelle scored his 1,000th point in the NHL.

Boston Bruin Jean Ratelle scored his 1,000th point in the NHL. 1982: Marco van Basten played his first football match for Ajax and scored his debut goal in a 5-0 victory over NEC.

Marco van Basten played his first football match for Ajax and scored his debut goal in a 5-0 victory over NEC. 1982: Buffalo Sabre Gil Perrault scored his 1,000th NHL point.

Buffalo Sabre Gil Perrault scored his 1,000th NHL point. 1983 : In the second NCAA Women's Basketball Championship, USC beat Louisiana Tech 69-67.

: In the second NCAA Women's Basketball Championship, USC beat Louisiana Tech 69-67. 1987: Bill Elliott set the NASCAR qualifying record of 212.809 mph at Talladega.

Bill Elliott set the NASCAR qualifying record of 212.809 mph at Talladega. 1988: Mario Lemieux won the NHL scoring title, ending Wayne Gretzky's seven-year streak.

Mario Lemieux won the NHL scoring title, ending Wayne Gretzky's seven-year streak. 1989: Michigan beat Seton Hall 80-79 in overtime. It was the Wolverines' first title, and small forward Glen Rice was named Most Outstanding Player of the tournament.

Michigan beat Seton Hall 80-79 in overtime. It was the Wolverines' first title, and small forward Glen Rice was named Most Outstanding Player of the tournament. 1994: Ray Floyd birdied the first playoff hole to beat Dale Douglass in The Tradition in Phoenix, winning the first of four major championships.

Ray Floyd birdied the first playoff hole to beat Dale Douglass in The Tradition in Phoenix, winning the first of four major championships. 1994 : Golfer Jose Maria Olazabal won the Masters.

: Golfer Jose Maria Olazabal won the Masters. 1995: UCLA defeated Arkansas 89-78. It was the Bruins' 11th national title.

UCLA defeated Arkansas 89-78. It was the Bruins' 11th national title. 2000: Michigan State beat Florida 89-76. The Spartans were the only top-four seed to advance to the Final Four.

Michigan State beat Florida 89-76. The Spartans were the only top-four seed to advance to the Final Four. 2006: Florida beat UCLA 73-57. It was the Gators' first title, and center Joakim Noah was named the tournament's MOP.

Florida beat UCLA 73-57. It was the Gators' first title, and center Joakim Noah was named the tournament's MOP. 2006: Steve Yzerman scored his 692nd and final NHL goal in a match against the Calgary Flames.

Steve Yzerman scored his 692nd and final NHL goal in a match against the Calgary Flames. 2016: The West Indies beat England by four wickets with two balls remaining to win their second International Cricket Council World Twenty20 title in Kolkata, India.

The West Indies beat England by four wickets with two balls remaining to win their second International Cricket Council World Twenty20 title in Kolkata, India. 2017: North Carolina defeated Gonzaga 71-65. Tar Heels point guard Joel DeWayne Berry II scored 22 points.

North Carolina defeated Gonzaga 71-65. Tar Heels point guard Joel DeWayne Berry II scored 22 points. 2018: Alex Puccio climbed Penrose Step (graded 14 on the V-scale) V14 in Leavenworth, Washington.

Three athletes who stood out on April 3 were Frank Gotch, Eddie Arcaro, and Mario Lemieux.