This Day in Sports History: April 5

Sports in April include playoffs for the NBA and NHL seasons, the first month of MLB, the Masters, the NCAA Basketball title game, the NFL Draft, and some Grand Prix events. Over the years, April 5 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends. Here are some of them.

Seaver won 311 games, three Cy Young Awards, and led the Mets to a 1969 World Series title. Gretzky is the only player to total over 200 points in a season and he did this four times. Stockton is famous for his durability, old-school style, and pick-and-roll partnership with Karl Malone. He led the Jazz to the playoffs in every season that he played in.