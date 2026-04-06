April Showers Sweepstakes 🌸🛠️

Enter to win a $200 Lowes Gift Card!

Spring is here, and there’s no better time to refresh your home and garden! Warmer days and longer evenings make it the perfect season to step outside, start new projects, and bring fresh life to your space.

The April Showers Sweepstakes gives one lucky newsletter subscriber a $200 Lowe’s Gift Card—perfect for outdoor upgrades, gardening, DIY projects, and everything you need to make your home bloom this season. From colorful flowers and fresh mulch to tools, décor, and patio essentials, it’s your chance to turn inspiration into action.

Picture this: a freshly planted garden bursting with color, a cozy patio ready for relaxing evenings, or a weekend DIY project finally checked off your list—all thanks to a little springtime luck. Whether you’re hosting friends, sprucing up your space, or tackling a long-awaited home improvement, this prize helps you make it happen and enjoy every moment of the season.

This is a multimarket contest available exclusively to our newsletter subscribers.

Here’s how to enter:

Make sure you’re subscribed to our newsletter to receive the contest email with your entry link. If you don't see the form below, keep scrolling, it's there!

Open the newsletter when it arrives and click the special link inside for the official entry form.

Fill it out, submit your entry, and you’re officially in the running!