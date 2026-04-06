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Caesars Entertainment Launches Summer All-Inclusive Packages at Three Strip Properties

Caesars Entertainment is launching an all-inclusive bundle for three of its Las Vegas Strip properties — Harrah’s Las Vegas, The LINQ Hotel, and Flamingo Las Vegas — with stays available…

Jennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 23: Signature cocktails Summer is Here, Hold the Door and The Iron Throne are served during DJ/actor Kristian Nairn's performance at The LINQ Hotel &amp; Casino on July 23, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for The LINQ Hotel &amp; Casino)
(Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for The LINQ Hotel &amp; Casino)

Caesars Entertainment is launching an all-inclusive bundle for three of its Las Vegas Strip properties — Harrah's Las Vegas, The LINQ Hotel, and Flamingo Las Vegas — with stays available from April through August 2026.

"As travelers look for more value options, we are proud to introduce an incredible offer in the center of the Las Vegas Strip," Dan Walsh, senior vice president and general manager for the resorts, said in a statement.

The Inclusive Summer Package starts at $200 per night for one guest, with each additional guest adding $100 per night. Resort fees and taxes are included in that rate. The bundle covers standard rooms with one king or two queen beds and is available for stays of up to four nights. Guests can book at caesars.com. Blackout dates and exclusions apply, and the full package price is collected at the time of booking.

The package includes two meals per day at select fast-casual and full-service dining outlets across the three properties, featuring concepts from Gordon Ramsay, Bobby Flay, and Guy Fieri. Bottomless well spirits, house wine, beer, and non-alcoholic beverages are available at select bars at each resort, though shots and doubles are excluded, and all items must be charged to the guest room to qualify.

Additional perks include two anytime tickets to the High Roller Observation Wheel, 20% off cabana and daybed rentals at Influence, The Pool at The LINQ, and complimentary self-parking for one vehicle per day of the stay.

Las Vegas Strip
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
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