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Courtney Love Appears on Billy Corgan’s The Magnificent Others Show

Courtney Love sat down with Billy Corgan, the lead singer of The Smashing Pumpkins, on his podcast, The Magnificent Others. The chat lasted for almost two hours. Love said, “I…

Laura Adkins
A split image of Courtney Love and Billy Corgan
Francois Durand/Stringer via Getty Images / Timothy Norris/Stringer via Getty Images

Courtney Love sat down with Billy Corgan, the lead singer of The Smashing Pumpkins, on his podcast, The Magnificent Others. The chat lasted for almost two hours. Love said, "I throw out 10,000 tangents so no one can get to me."

The pair swapped tales about their childhoods, their families, and the days when alternative rock ruled. They reminisced about the stages and clubs where they built their names, then compared what they saw as the rock scene shifted over time.

Love said that Kurt Cobain penned the chorus for Nirvana's "Heart-Shaped Box" with Sonic Youth's Kim Gordon in mind. The episode wandered through her early years and how she clawed her way through the music business.

Corgan started The Magnificent Others about a year ago. His guest list has included entrepreneurs, scientists, and others who've broken new ground in their fields.

Melissa Auf der Maur once played bass in Hole alongside Love, and she's been on the podcast, as well. They plan to hit the road together, but Love insisted that Hole isn't getting back together.

The Magnificent Others has earned praise for its talks about winning, leaving your mark, and how people create across different fields. Jack Osbourne stopped by to discuss fame and Black Sabbath's influence. Conrad Flynn returned for a second visit, and more guests will appear through 2026. 

Billy CorganCourtney Love
Laura AdkinsWriter
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