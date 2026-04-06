Pick Pauly’s Pockets: Win Tickets to Weezer

PAULY’S POCKETS: WIN WEEZER IN LAS VEGAS! 🎸

Vegas, get ready! Weezer is bringing The Gathering to T-Mobile Arena on October 23—and X 107.5 Xtreme Radio is giving you the chance to WIN tickets with Pauly’s Pockets!

💥 HOW TO WIN:

Listen every weekday at 5PM for the Pauly’s Pockets keyword. Once you hear it, head to the X 107.5 website or mobile app and enter the keyword for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Weezer LIVE in Las Vegas!

🎶 ABOUT THE SHOW:

Weezer hits the stage for an epic night of alt-rock, joined by special guests The Shins and Silversun Pickups. It’s a stacked lineup you don’t want to miss!

🔥 MORE CHANCES TO WIN:

Tune in daily—every keyword is another shot at scoring your way into the show!

📻 WHEN TO LISTEN:

Weekdays at 5PM on X 107.5 Xtreme Radio

👉 NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Must be 18+ to win. Full contest rules available at the station website.