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Pick Pauly’s Pockets: Win Tickets to Weezer

PAULY’S POCKETS: WIN WEEZER IN LAS VEGAS! 🎸 Vegas, get ready! Weezer is bringing The Gathering to T-Mobile Arena on October 23—and X 107.5 Xtreme Radio is giving you the…

Taya Williams
Weezer

PAULY’S POCKETS: WIN WEEZER IN LAS VEGAS! 🎸

Vegas, get ready! Weezer is bringing The Gathering to T-Mobile Arena on October 23—and X 107.5 Xtreme Radio is giving you the chance to WIN tickets with Pauly’s Pockets!

💥 HOW TO WIN:
Listen every weekday at 5PM for the Pauly’s Pockets keyword. Once you hear it, head to the X 107.5 website or mobile app and enter the keyword for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Weezer LIVE in Las Vegas!

🎶 ABOUT THE SHOW:
Weezer hits the stage for an epic night of alt-rock, joined by special guests The Shins and Silversun Pickups. It’s a stacked lineup you don’t want to miss!

🔥 MORE CHANCES TO WIN:
Tune in daily—every keyword is another shot at scoring your way into the show!

📻 WHEN TO LISTEN:
Weekdays at 5PM on X 107.5 Xtreme Radio

👉 NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Must be 18+ to win. Full contest rules available at the station website.

Listen, enter, and get ready to rock with Weezer—only with Pauly’s Pockets! 🎶

Weezer
Taya WilliamsEditor
Taya Williams is the Promotions Director for Beasley Media Group Las Vegas! She has been with Beasley for the past 2 years and has recently joined Jammin 105.7 on-air. Before working in radio, Taya was a project specialist in the special education department of a public school system. As a content creator for Jammin’ 105.7, Taya’s interests include rap, hip-hop, and R&B music, unique local experiences, and trending makeup products.
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