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Southern Nevada Launches Initiative to Combat Child Drownings as Summer Heats Up

The city of North Las Vegas has partnered with the Southern Nevada Child Drowning Prevention Coalition and the Silver Mesa Pool to raise water safety awareness among families as summer…

Jennifer Eggleston
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 27: Children swim and receive lessons at the Astoria Pool on the opening day of New York City's public swimming pools in the borough of Queens on June 27, 2024 in New York City. Hundreds of children, teens, and adults arrived to swim in the largest pool in New York City which re-opened after two years of renovations. The Astoria pool, which measures 330 by 165 feet and is the largest of the eleven WPA-era pools, was opened on July 2, 1936. The pool sees over 3,000 people on a typical summer weekday. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

The city of North Las Vegas has partnered with the Southern Nevada Child Drowning Prevention Coalition and the Silver Mesa Pool to raise water safety awareness among families as summer approaches and temperatures climb across the region.

"We got together and realized the statistics of children who drowned in our community were not acceptable. Our numbers were higher than national numbers," said Greg Blackburn, chairman of the Southern Nevada Child Drowning Prevention Coalition.

According to the Southern Nevada Health District, 39 pediatric submersions were reported last year. More than 80% involved children aged zero to 4, and 70% occurred in residential homes. Officials warn that rising temperatures and increased outdoor water activity heighten the risk of drowning in home pools, apartment complexes, and public water features.

Drowning is often a silent danger; unlike dramatized portrayals, children typically do not splash or call for help. In Nevada, drownings have occurred with parents within 10 feet of their child. "Don't assume someone else is watching your child," Blackburn said.

North Las Vegas Councilwoman Ruth Garcia Anderson said the initiative is especially critical for communities most affected. "The statistics, the numbers are showing, our numbers show that within the Latino and the African-American community, numbers are higher when it comes to child drownings," Garcia Anderson said.

She urged families to stay vigilant during warm-weather gatherings. "It's time for barbecues, carne asadas with our family. And so sometimes, you know, the last thing we want to do is, you know, be out in the sun, you know, watching our kids. But it's the first thing we should be doing," she said.

The city will offer low-cost swimming lessons for children, with scholarship opportunities available to low-income families. The initiative will use community outreach, educational materials, and partnerships with local organizations to share safety guidance with families.

Las Vegas
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
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