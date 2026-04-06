This Day in Rock History: April 6

April 6 was an exceptionally busy day for rock acts and their followers. Queen, the Rolling Stones, the Beatles, and Pink Floyd are just some of the rock giants that experienced various career milestones throughout the years. Join us as we explore the most consequential events that happened on this day in rock history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Some of the most memorable milestones of the day include:

1968: The soundtrack for the movie The Graduate, featuring songs by Simon & Garfunkel, reached No. 1 on the US Billboard 200 album chart. It spent seven weeks there and sold over 2 million copies, mainly due to hits like "The Sound of Silence" and "Mrs. Robinson."

The soundtrack for the movie The Graduate, featuring songs by Simon & Garfunkel, reached No. 1 on the US Billboard 200 album chart. It spent seven weeks there and sold over 2 million copies, mainly due to hits like "The Sound of Silence" and "Mrs. Robinson." 1973: Queen experienced a major career milestone, as they signed their first major recording contract with EMI Records. EMI executive Tom Featherstone had been impressed by the band's potential, and they released their self-titled first album two months later.

Cultural Milestones

Rock's stories and characters are a big part of its timeless charm. These are the day's most important culture-related events:

1968: Pink Floyd officially announced that their founder and leader, Syd Barrett, had left the band due to mental health issues. David Gilmour joined the band earlier that year to replace Barrett on lead guitar.

Pink Floyd officially announced that their founder and leader, Syd Barrett, had left the band due to mental health issues. David Gilmour joined the band earlier that year to replace Barrett on lead guitar. 1971: The Rolling Stones launched their own record label, called Rolling Stones Records, after their deal with Decca expired the year before. This gave them control over their material, while also launching their famous lips and tongue logo.

The Rolling Stones launched their own record label, called Rolling Stones Records, after their deal with Decca expired the year before. This gave them control over their material, while also launching their famous lips and tongue logo. 1987: Roger Waters issued a statement through his lawyers, in which he declared himself to be the main creative force within the band, and threatened his former bandmates that he would contest any attempt by them to continue under the Pink Floyd name. The issue was eventually resolved out of court, with David Gilmour, Nick Mason, and Rick Wright continuing to use the name.

Notable Recordings and Performances

1965: The Beach Boys recorded the backing track for one of their most iconic songs, "California Girls," at Western Studios in Hollywood. It was written by Brian Wilson and Mike Love, and was released in July of that year.

The Beach Boys recorded the backing track for one of their most iconic songs, "California Girls," at Western Studios in Hollywood. It was written by Brian Wilson and Mike Love, and was released in July of that year. 1966: The Beatles began recording their pivotal album Revolver at EMI Studios. The album was completed in June of that year and represents the band's transition from traditional pop songs to a more complex and experimental sound.

The Beatles began recording their pivotal album Revolver at EMI Studios. The album was completed in June of that year and represents the band's transition from traditional pop songs to a more complex and experimental sound. 1974: The California Jam festival took place near Ontario, California. Around 250,000 fans attended and got to witness bands like Black Sabbath, Deep Purple, Emerson, Lake & Palmer, and the Eagles playing live sets.

The California Jam festival took place near Ontario, California. Around 250,000 fans attended and got to witness bands like Black Sabbath, Deep Purple, Emerson, Lake & Palmer, and the Eagles playing live sets. 2000: An all-star tribute for Joni Mitchell was held at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. Elton John, James Taylor, and Bryan Adams were among the performers, with Mitchell herself closing out the evening.