Avenged Sevenfold Announces Historic Gig for October 2026

Avenged Sevenfold will perform at Jakarta International Stadium on Oct. 10. Ravel Entertainment made the announcement during a press conference in South Jakarta on Mar. 31.

The American heavy metal band last visited Indonesia on May 25, 2024, at Stadium Madya Gelora Bung Karno. Jakarta was the only Asian stop during their Life Is But A Dream tour. Ravel Junardy, the CEO of Ravel Entertainment, said that the band has wanted to return since last year. "Until now, I don't know what's special, but Avenged Sevenfold promised to deliver something special for their fans in Indonesia," Ravel stated, according to Tempo English. M. Shadows and his bandmates started Avenged Sevenfold back in 1999.

The stadium can hold 82,000 people. I Gede Adi Adnyana, the Business and Operational Director of PT Jakarta Propertindo, said, "Pop musicians have performed, and now it's time to try a rock band."

Ravel Entertainment picked the location after deciding that Stadium Madya wasn't suitable for the 2024 performance. The promoter usually holds concerts in Ancol.