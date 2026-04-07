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Blue Öyster Cult Set to Rock Las Vegas

Blue Öyster Cult plans to take the stage at the M Resort Spa Casino in Las Vegas this fall. Save the date for October 20, 2024. Famous for unforgettable rock…

UNIONDALE, NY - JULY 27: Rudy Sarzo, bassist of the band Blue Oyster Cult, performs during the New York Islanders fan rally at Nassau Coliseum on July 27, 2011 in Uniondale, New York. (Photo by Christopher Pasatieri/Getty Images)
(Photo by Christopher Pasatieri/Getty Images)

Blue Öyster Cult plans to take the stage at the M Resort Spa Casino in Las Vegas this fall. Save the date for October 20, 2024. Famous for unforgettable rock anthems, this legendary band promises a night packed with nostalgia.

Formed in 1967, Blue Öyster Cult has sold over 24 million records worldwide. The timeless classic "(Don't Fear) The Reaper" climbed to the top 12 on the Billboard charts back in 1976.

Located just beyond the bustling Las Vegas Strip, M Resort Spa Casino offers a modern concert venue. It accommodates over 2,300 seated guests, creating an intimate setting. The casino frequently features music and special events.

Recently, Blue Öyster Cult has traveled around the globe, captivating audiences. Their latest album, "The Symbol Remains," was released in 2020, marking a major return after almost two decades.

Get ready! Tickets for the upcoming Las Vegas event go on sale June 21, 2024. Prices start at $65 and vary with seat selection. Tickets are available through the M Resort Spa Casino's website and other platforms.

The concert is expected to attract a large crowd, offering fans a chance to enjoy the songs of one of rock's longest-lasting acts. This show invites both longtime fans and newcomers to see Blue Öyster Cult live.

With a legacy over five decades strong, this band isn't slowing down. Their next performance at M Resort Spa Casino marks yet another milestone in a lasting career.

ConcertLas Vegas
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