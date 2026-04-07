Fieldy Performs Korn Tracks With Breaking In A Sequence at Anaheim Show

Reginald "Fieldy" Arvizu jumped onstage with Breaking In A Sequence on April 3 at the House of Blues in Anaheim, California. The ex-Korn bassist ripped through "Clown" and "Got The Life" with his old band, as Digital Noise reports on their social media.

Fieldy tackled the early Hed PE track "Ground" during the set. Former Hed PE guitarist Wes Geer appeared for that cover as well, bringing back late '90s memories for the crowd.

Breaking In A Sequence was formed from the remains of Core 10. That group featured ex-Korn drummer David Silveria. The band's current lineup has former (hed)p.e. drummer Ben "B.C." Vaught, bassist Chris Dorame, guitarists Joe Taback and Mike Martin, and vocalist Rich Nguyen.

Fieldy left Korn in 2021. He hasn't spoken to the band's members since 2019, according to his own statements.

The Huntington Beach, California-based group released their debut songs "Pity" and "Change Your Mind" on January 4, 2019. Fans across the country and around the world connected with "Pity," which carries more edge than its companion track.

Breaking In A Sequence released their new single "Meant To Be" on April 2. An official music video accompanied the release, which came just days before the Anaheim performance.

Video clips of the covers appeared on Breaking In A Sequence's Instagram. Fan-filmed footage of the set remains scarce.