ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Fieldy Performs Korn Tracks With Breaking In A Sequence at Anaheim Show

Reginald “Fieldy” Arvizu jumped onstage with Breaking In A Sequence on April 3 at the House of Blues in Anaheim, California. The ex-Korn bassist ripped through “Clown” and “Got The…

Dan Teodorescu
Reginald 'Fieldy' Arvizu of Korn performs onstage at a private concert at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on October 21, 2016 in Los Angeles, California
Kevin Winter via Getty Images

Reginald "Fieldy" Arvizu jumped onstage with Breaking In A Sequence on April 3 at the House of Blues in Anaheim, California. The ex-Korn bassist ripped through "Clown" and "Got The Life" with his old band, as Digital Noise reports on their social media.

Fieldy tackled the early Hed PE  track "Ground" during the set. Former Hed PE  guitarist Wes Geer appeared for that cover as well, bringing back late '90s memories for the crowd.

Breaking In A Sequence was formed from the remains of Core 10. That group featured ex-Korn drummer David Silveria. The band's current lineup has former (hed)p.e. drummer Ben "B.C." Vaught, bassist Chris Dorame, guitarists Joe Taback and Mike Martin, and vocalist Rich Nguyen.

Fieldy left Korn in 2021. He hasn't spoken to the band's members since 2019, according to his own statements.

The Huntington Beach, California-based group released their debut songs "Pity" and "Change Your Mind" on January 4, 2019. Fans across the country and around the world connected with "Pity," which carries more edge than its companion track.

Breaking In A Sequence released their new single "Meant To Be" on April 2. An official music video accompanied the release, which came just days before the Anaheim performance.

Video clips of the covers appeared on Breaking In A Sequence's Instagram. Fan-filmed footage of the set remains scarce.

Silveria's signature groove anchors the band's varied musicality, which gets held together by strong vocal melodies. "Change Your Mind" shows off the group's gentler, more melodic side.

KornReginald Arvizu
Dan TeodorescuWriter
Related Stories
Axl Rose and Richard Fortus of Guns N' Roses perform as the band headline the Pyramid Stage at Day 4 of Glastonbury Festival 2023 on June 24, 2023 in Glastonbury, England.
MusicGuns N’ Roses Play Rare Song Live for First Time in 35 YearsDan Teodorescu
Jacoby Shaddix of Papa Roach performs onstage during the 2025 KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas at The Kia Forum on December 13, 2025 in Inglewood, California.
MusicPapa Roach Frontman Jacoby Shaddix Talks New Music During Global TourLaura Adkins
M. Shadows of Avenged Sevenfold performs on Mundo Stage as part of the Rock In Rio Festival at Cidade do Rock on September 16, 2024 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
MusicAvenged Sevenfold Announces Historic Gig for October 2026Laura Adkins
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect