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Join ‘The Art of Cake’ Event for a Sweet Saturday in Vegas

UnCommons, the mixed-use development in southwest Las Vegas, will host The Art of Cake, a community gathering for cake and dessert lovers, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April…

Jennifer Eggleston
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UnCommons, the mixed-use development in southwest Las Vegas, will host The Art of Cake, a community gathering for cake and dessert lovers, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 11, at 6880 Helen Toland St.

The free outdoor event invites bakers of all skill levels to participate in a festive garden party atmosphere, set to live music. Entry requires bringing a cake — whether a homemade signature recipe, a cherished family tradition, or a creation from a favorite local bakery.

Each guest must bring one cake serving a minimum of six slices and measuring at least 8 inches wide by 3 inches tall. Cakes must be labeled with ingredients and allergens and displayed on a decorative plate, wood board, or cake stand. Participants should arrive between 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. for cake placement. The display will be open to the public for viewing, and cakes will be served while supplies last, beginning at 1 p.m., with wristband groups guiding slice selection.

Children under 12 may attend with an RSVP'd adult who does not bring their own cake and will receive a takeaway box. Dogs are welcome in The Quad and the surrounding areas, but are not permitted inside the event space.

Registration for cake participation closed on March 31. Spectators may still attend to view the displays and try samples from community partners. More information is available at uncommons.com/cake.

eventsFoodLas Vegas
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
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