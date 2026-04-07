Join ‘The Art of Cake’ Event for a Sweet Saturday in Vegas

UnCommons, the mixed-use development in southwest Las Vegas, will host The Art of Cake, a community gathering for cake and dessert lovers, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 11, at 6880 Helen Toland St.

The free outdoor event invites bakers of all skill levels to participate in a festive garden party atmosphere, set to live music. Entry requires bringing a cake — whether a homemade signature recipe, a cherished family tradition, or a creation from a favorite local bakery.

Each guest must bring one cake serving a minimum of six slices and measuring at least 8 inches wide by 3 inches tall. Cakes must be labeled with ingredients and allergens and displayed on a decorative plate, wood board, or cake stand. Participants should arrive between 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. for cake placement. The display will be open to the public for viewing, and cakes will be served while supplies last, beginning at 1 p.m., with wristband groups guiding slice selection.

Children under 12 may attend with an RSVP'd adult who does not bring their own cake and will receive a takeaway box. Dogs are welcome in The Quad and the surrounding areas, but are not permitted inside the event space.