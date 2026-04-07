Las Vegas Teen Saves Neighbor’s Life With CPR After Cardiac Arrest

A Las Vegas High School sophomore is being recognized for a quick-thinking act that kept his neighbor alive after she collapsed from cardiac arrest.

Jamie Parga, 16, was doing yardwork for his neighbor, Sheila Carter, on Jan. 23 when she stepped outside and suddenly collapsed, her face turning purple. Parga immediately began performing chest compressions, following instructions from a 911 operator, and kept Carter alive until first responders arrived. Carter was rushed to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where she recovered and has since returned home.

Parga was celebrated with a High School Hero award in the Heroic Act category at an event hosted by the Las Vegas Sun and Las Vegas Weekly.

Carter has credited Parga's quick action with saving her life, saying that without his intervention, she could have suffered permanent brain damage or death. The experience has since motivated Parga to consider a career as a first responder.

Parga had earned his CPR and AED certification through a class at Las Vegas High School and had been carrying that card in his wallet ever since. The certification, available to students for $15, illustrates the potential impact of accessible, school-based training.