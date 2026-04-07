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Sum 41’s Deryck Whibley Shares Favorite Guitars in New Video Series

Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley has reached that point in life where he’s looking back at his favorite things, and in that spirit, the musician has kicked off a video…

Anne Erickson
Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley has reached that point in life where he's looking back at his favorite things.
Getty Images / Bryan Bedder

Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley has reached that point in life where he's looking back at his favorite things, and in that spirit, the musician has kicked off a video series dedicated to his collection of guitars.

In the debut episode, which is streaming on YouTube, he shows off a stunning 1959 Gibson Les Paul Burst nicknamed Lazarus that Whibley recently snagged.

"At some point in its life, someone painted it red," the description on the video states. "It was later stripped back and restored to its original Sunburst finish, earning the name Lazarus in the process."

Sum 41's Deryck Whibley Relates Guitars to Life Experiences

In the clip, Whibley relates the Lazarus guitar to his own experiences. "I felt a connection to this guitar, I felt like this guitar is me, I am this guitar," Whibley says in the video. "Lazarus is my story, I need to be the one to write the next chapters with this thing."

Sum 41 wrapped up their farewell tour in 2025, and there's been no talk of reunion shows yet. Sum 41 were never the coolest band in the room, which is exactly why they lasted as long as they did. They showed up loud, a little scrappy, with hooks for days and just enough craziness to keep things from getting polite. The early records hit like sugar and gasoline, but there was always more going on under the hood. The band's final album showed up not just pop-punk but also heavy metal and a bevy of influences.

So, Sum 41 will be missed. They were the band you could count on to keep things a little unpolished, a little unpredictable. They offered up big hooks that were clean but never too safe. They knew how to have fun without turning into a joke and how to grow up without getting boring.

With Whibley having more time on his hands, he's released a memoir, called Walking Disaster, and introduced a clothing brand.

Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
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