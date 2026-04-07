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Tacos & Tamales Festival Returns to Las Vegas with Food, Music, and Fun

Clark County Parks & Recreation is bringing back the Tacos & Tamales Festival for its 8th annual edition, set for Saturday, April 11, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and…

Jennifer Eggleston
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Clark County Parks & Recreation is bringing back the Tacos & Tamales Festival for its 8th annual edition, set for Saturday, April 11, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday, April 12, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., at the Desert Breeze Event Center, 8455 Kids Zone Pkwy., Las Vegas.

The two-day celebration of food, culture, music, and community features authentic tacos and tamales from local vendors, live music and entertainment, Lucha Libre wrestling, alcohol tastings, a tequila master class, live cooking demonstrations, spray paint art competitions, El Mercadito kids' market and art activation, local art and shopping, and carnival rides and midway games.

Tickets are available at multiple price points. Pre-sale general admission is $7 for adults ages 11–59, $3.50 for children ages 6–10 and seniors 60 and older, and free for children 5 and under. A multi-day pass is $12.50 for all ages. A 21+ alcohol tasting upgrade called "The Walk" is available for $25. Day-of pricing is higher. Gate payments are cashless. Parking is free, and the event is rain or shine with no refunds or exchanges.

For tickets and full event details, visit TacosAndTamalesLV.com or follow the festival on Instagram at @tacostamaleslv and Facebook at @tacosandtamaleslv. Las Vegas Weekly readers can also check the Las Vegas Weekly app for this and related upcoming events.

eventsFoodLas Vegas
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
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