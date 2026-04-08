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Las Vegas Meat Prices Jump $3 Per Pound as Transportation Costs Rise

Rising transportation costs tied to tariff pressures are hitting grocery prices in Las Vegas hard, with a local butcher warning shoppers to expect significant increases on everyday staples. Martin Kirrane,…

Jennifer Eggleston
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 06: Packages of ground beef are displayed in a grocery store shelf on April 06, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Amid persistently high food inflation, the price of a pound of ground beef has risen to between roughly $6.49 and $8.96, often exceeding the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour, as supply shortages, drought, and disease affecting cattle herds drive costs higher while wages remain unchanged since 2009. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Rising transportation costs tied to tariff pressures are hitting grocery prices in Las Vegas hard, with a local butcher warning shoppers to expect significant increases on everyday staples.

Martin Kirrane, owner of Featherblade Craft Butchery at 8550 W. Charleston Blvd., says the increases are already materializing. "A $3 per pound increase... yeah, nearly across the board," Kirrane said. For a household buying 10 pounds of meat weekly, that translates to roughly $1,560 more per year.

Kirrane attributes the spike to the cascading cost of moving goods across the country. "We're seeing, because everything in the US has to move, right? So we're seeing at least 10, 15, some places 20%, depending on where it's coming from," Kirrane said. Refrigerated goods face additional pressure due to the specialized equipment and energy required for cold-chain transport.

Las Vegas's geography compounds the problem. Nevada gas prices consistently rank among the highest in the nation — currently averaging around $5 per gallon, roughly 15% to 20% above the national average, according to AAA — and the city's isolation amplifies costs for every incoming truckload.

"An island in the desert, so nearly everything has to be brought in. And the nearest — like, if you're talking California — 3- or 4-hour drive, and it really adds up. These trucks... we're gonna see milk, bread, meat especially... staples of a home's groceries — it's gonna go up," Kirrane said.

No grocery segment is immune. "I think that we're looking at some sort of increase across whether you're a premium shop like ours, like a free range pasture raised, or, you know, the other supermarkets — they have the same problem that we have. And we're gonna see it," Kirrane said.

For small operators, the margin pressure is relentless. "We don't mind a little bit, but 8, 9% is not good — that's a lot. Some weeks we break even, it's a daily struggle — we check prices every morning," Kirrane said.

FoodLas Vegas
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
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