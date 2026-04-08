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Las Vegas Opens Request for Proposals on Two-Sheet Ice Arena in Northwest

The city of Las Vegas is seeking proposals for a new two-sheet ice arena on five acres of city-owned land at North Hualapai Way and West Deer Springs Way, near…

Jennifer Eggleston
Female ice hockey player skating during a game
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The city of Las Vegas is seeking proposals for a new two-sheet ice arena on five acres of city-owned land at North Hualapai Way and West Deer Springs Way, near Centennial Parkway, just off the 215 Beltway. The proposal period runs through June 15.

Councilwoman Francis Allen-Palenske submitted the request for proposals, citing a growing gap in ice access for the region's expanding hockey community.

"We don't have enough ice for the demand in hockey. In Southern Nevada, it's overwhelming," Allen-Palenske said.

The proposed site is at least 10 miles from existing rinks in the valley, including City National Arena in Summerlin, Las Vegas Ice Center on Flamingo Road, Hylo Park Arena in North Las Vegas, and America First Center in Henderson. Roughly 3,500 homes are coming online in the northwest corridor, underscoring the need for recreational infrastructure.

"Lots of young families in the Northwest, it's a growing part of the city," Allen-Palenske said.

Allen-Palenske said the facility is envisioned as a catalyst for broader investment. Federal land borders the site on both the east and west.

"We hope that this stems significant capital investment in the area. We have open land to the east of it and open land to the west of it," she said. "Potentially, we could have a sports complex going, but this is the first step."

The city has already received at least one proposal in response to the RFP, according to LVSportsBiz.com. The RFP deadline was extended eight weeks to June 15 to accommodate additional developer interest.

Community support for the project is strong. Las Vegas Ice Center parent Conor Flynn, whose 6-year-old son plays in the house league, said hockey is still new territory for many families.

"We've had to learn all the gear you need, how to get ice time, how to get on a team. It's a whole new world for me," Flynn said.

Flynn has watched the sport take root in Las Vegas since the Vegas Golden Knights arrived in 2017.

"I went to one of the first Knights exhibition games so I've seen it all first hand," he said. "A lot of kids are trying to play it, so I think additional ice time would be fantastic for the community."

Las Vegas Ice Center kicks off its summer house league on June 7.

Las VegasSports
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
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