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Nine Inch Nails and Boys Noize to Release New Album as Nine Inch Noize

Nine Inch Nails have new music on the way in the form of a collaborative album with Boys Noize, and the news comes in conjunction with their upcoming Coachella appearance…

Anne Erickson
Nine Inch Nails have new music on the way in the form of a collaborative album with Boys Noize.
Getty Images / Christopher Polk

Nine Inch Nails have new music on the way in the form of a collaborative album with Boys Noize, and the news comes in conjunction with their upcoming Coachella appearance as Nine Inch Noize. The album is available for preorder now.

Nine Inch Nails and Boys Noize announced the project on social media on Wednesday, April 8, with a post teasing the album, Halo 38, out on April 17. The term "Halo 38" actually stands for the label that Nine Inch Nails use for their projects, so the Nine Inch Noize album will mark the 38th release in their collection. There's also a billboard promoting the album, according to a report from Billboard magazine, on the road to Indio, California, where Coachella is staged.

Nine Inch Noize will perform on the Sahara stage at Coachella on Saturday, April 11, and Saturday, April 18, which is a change from their original Friday position.

Meet Nine Inch Noize, Featuring Nine Inch Nails and Boys Noize

Boys Noize wasn’t some random add-on to Nine Inch Nails' project roster. He was the opener on the band's Peel It Back tour, and that chemistry had fingerprints all over it. So, he's been circling Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross for a while now, trading ideas, trading noise and figuring out where their instincts overlap.

You could see it every night on that tour. Boys Noize would slide back onstage, not as a guest but as a co-conspirator, nudging the set somewhere meaner and more elastic. It felt earned and not staged.

They’ve already put in the studio hours too, linking up on the 2024 Challengers [MIXED] score, a stellar set that shows off the chemistry in this collaboration. So, we shouldn't be surprised, and when they hit Coachella this Saturday as Nine Inch Noize, it's not a debut. It's just the first time they're calling it what it is.

Nine Inch Nails
Anne EricksonWriter
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
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